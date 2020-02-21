Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.02

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.02 and traded as low as $54.00. Versarien shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 575,883 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $85.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.64.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

