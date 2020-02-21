Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $17.59 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $17.59 million and $329,023.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,664.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.02731217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.03913894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00761186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00827754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00100485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009857 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00638714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,546,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, SouthXchange and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

