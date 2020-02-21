Vertical Research Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Sell

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $11.86 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

