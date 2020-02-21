Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 119,062 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12,666.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,672. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

