Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

