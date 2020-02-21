Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,444 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

TPR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.56. 53,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,669. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

