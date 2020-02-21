Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,026. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

