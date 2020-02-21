Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 843,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,024. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

