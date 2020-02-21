Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62,171 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,787. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

