Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,727. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,369. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

