Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE STE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.90. 1,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,823. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

