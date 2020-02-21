Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,291 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIDX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 7,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,677. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of -0.83. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $66.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

