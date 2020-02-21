Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

VCTR stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 37.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

