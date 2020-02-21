Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 6.1%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 666,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 957,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

