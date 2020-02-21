Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 4,661,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 219,305 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

