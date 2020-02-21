Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 866,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,406. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

