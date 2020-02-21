Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,127 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 98.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 11,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,451. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

