Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 4,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.