Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,185 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cerus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,489. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $827.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Comments


