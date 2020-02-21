Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OncoCyte by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 1,136.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,428,288 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,275. OncoCyte Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

