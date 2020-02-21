Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $439.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

