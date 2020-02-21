Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 19,368 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 452,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,253.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,211,501 shares of company stock worth $1,841,369. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

