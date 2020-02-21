Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

