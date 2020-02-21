Virtu Financial LLC Takes $63,000 Position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DavidsTea during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:DTEA remained flat at $$1.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,593. DavidsTea Inc has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

