Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €24.92 ($28.98) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.16. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

