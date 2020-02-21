VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,002.69

Vp plc (LON:VP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.69 and traded as high as $1,035.00. VP shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 2,761 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of VP in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $413.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 877.61.

In other VP news, insider Neil A. Stothard bought 600 shares of VP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

