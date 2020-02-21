Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $7,576.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,201,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,822,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

