Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

