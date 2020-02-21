Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Walmart has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. Walmart has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

