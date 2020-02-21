Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Walmart has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. Walmart has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
