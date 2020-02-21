Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Walmart stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

