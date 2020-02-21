Walmart Inc (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura dropped their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.