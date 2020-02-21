Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $124.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

NYSE WMT opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

