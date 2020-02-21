Warburg Research Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €75.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.67 ($74.03).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €64.30 ($74.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.27. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

