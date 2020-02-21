Warburg Research Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €23.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.56 ($26.23).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

