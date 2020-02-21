Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Cut to “Restricted” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) to a restricted rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

LON:WHR opened at GBX 115.43 ($1.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 47,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.