Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

