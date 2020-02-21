Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

WAFD opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.08. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

