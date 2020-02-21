Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WVE. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

WVE opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $332,357. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.