Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.39 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 884,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

