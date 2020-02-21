Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QuickLogic (QUIK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK):
- 2/14/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “
- 2/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.50. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/24/2019 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.49 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.
