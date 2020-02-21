Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QuickLogic (QUIK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK):

2/14/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

2/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.50. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

2/4/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

1/24/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

1/17/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

1/3/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.49 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Get QuickLogic Co alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.