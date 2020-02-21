Wells Fargo & Co Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 43,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,856. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.