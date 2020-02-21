Wells Fargo & Co Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $105.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,782. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

