Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) Plans $0.75 Interim Dividend

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ASX WES opened at A$46.02 ($32.64) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$41.23. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of A$32.45 ($23.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$45.87 ($32.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Rob Scott

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

