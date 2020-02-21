West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.74

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.74 and traded as high as $61.95. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 417,392 shares changing hands.

WFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.79.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

