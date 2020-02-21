Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

