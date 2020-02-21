Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,169. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

