Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 252.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,331. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

