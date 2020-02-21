Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTT)

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of MTT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.