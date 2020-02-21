Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.40

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 228610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.622 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 982,752 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

