Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. 13,700,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

